A bumper crowd will be expected when Lichfield City look to continue to break new ground in the FA Cup.

Ivor Green’s men beat Stourport Swifts in a replay earlier this month to reach the second round qualifying for the first time in the club’s history.

That victory set up a mouthwatering clash against National League North side Boston United tomorrow (17th September).

The Pilgrims have faced a challenging start to the season, with a poor league start that saw them collect just three points from their opening seven games – a run that saw manager Paul Cox replaced by Ian Culverhouse.

But the visitors will go into the tie on a high after a 3-0 midweek win over Buxton Courtesy of a double from Jordon Crawford and a Scott Pollock strike.

It will be the first time Lichfield have ever faced Boston, who were a Football League side from 2002 to 2007.

With a large crowd expected, parking will be on offer at the Central England Co-op site at Hermes Road.

Kick-off is at 3pm and admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.