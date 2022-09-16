Lichfield Foodbank has confirmed it will remain open on the Bank Holiday next week.

A number of shops and services have outlined plans to close on Monday (19th September) due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

But Lichfield Foodbank said it would continue to operate.

“We will remain open on Monday for people who need to use our service. “A huge thanks to our volunteers for ensuring we are able to stay open.”

It comes as Lichfield Foodbank revealed it had seen soaring numbers of people needing to use its services.