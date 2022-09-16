A documentary exploring how a dance piece was created will be shown in Lichfield.

Chain Stories was developed by ME Dance Company as part of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

It saw professional companies and community organisations across the Midlands, Ghana and Grenada work together to explore the Black Country’s connection with the Commonwealth.

The piece looks at the lives of those who came into contact with the chains made in the region, following them as they journey from the ground to the forge, along canals and across seas.

The film documents how these life stories and the struggles of those who were exploited in the push for cheap labour were brought to life in dance.

Chain Stories – The Making Of will be shown at The Hub at St Mary’s on 6th October.

The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Chain Stories was an amazing, milestone project for ME Dance and we’re looking forward to a behind the scenes peek at the inner workings of this ambitious dance company following the success of their performance at the Commonwealth Games earlier in the year.” Anthony Evans

Free tickets for the screening can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.