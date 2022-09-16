People are being invited join an eight-mile walk around Lichfield.

The Widdershins Walk is being organised by the Darwin Walks Trust and will take place on 2nd October.

A spokesperson said:

“The route is approximately eight miles around Lichfield, giving walkers an ideal opportunity to explore the city’s boundaries and paths.”

The group will meet at Bunkers Hill car park for a 10am start.

For more details visit the Darwin Walks Trust website.