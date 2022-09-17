Council chiefs have confirmed changes to bin collections in Lichfield and Burntwood due to the Bank Holiday next week.

Services will be suspended on 19th September due to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brown bin collections will now take place over the following three days, with residents asked to leave them out by 6.30am.

Recycling and black bins will be collected on 24th September.

Trade waste that is due to be collected on Monday will be picked up on the following day.