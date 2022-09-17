The Post Office in Fradley will reopen at a new location next month.

A dedicated counter will be installed at Smith & Ellis Butchers in The Sterling Centre on Tye Road.

The previous branch at Church Lane closed in April following the retirement of the local Postmaster.

Services will begin being offered at the new location from 3rd October. Opening times are 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Kulwant Dosanjh, Post Office network provision lead, said:

“We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important one is to a community.” Kulwant Dosanjh, Post Office

A consultation is taking place for people to give feedback on the plans until 13th October. Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, or by calling 03452 66 01 15.