Chasetown came from behind at AFC Telford United to reach the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for only the sixth time in their history.

Things didn’t get off to the best of starts though as the Vanarama League hosts took the lead on nine minutes when a cross was headed beyond Curtis Pond by Moore.

The visiting fans held their collective breath as Telford were a whisker away from a second with a long rang effort.

Gradually, the Scholars began to impact the game and put the home side under pressure.

Midway through the half the away end erupted when Joey Butlin got off the mark for the season with a downward header from a Danny O’Callaghan pass.

The Scholars had no intention of resting on their laurels against their higher league opponents and went in front just before the break as Jack Langston netted his first goal of the season with a long range effort that flew in off the inside of the post.

Just shy of the hour, Telford regained parity through Nathan Blissitt and a crowd of 613 were wondering whether that would spur on the home side to victory or whether Chasetown could regain the lead.

Telford hit the post but then The Scholars delivered a demoralising blow to the Shropshire side as Oli Hayward’s curling cross was met by a powerful Butlin header that keeper Pilling couldn’t keep out.

Six minutes later and the visitors had a cushion. Substitute Jack Edwards fed Langston and the midfield man matched Butlin by netting his second goal of the game too.

Chasetown now await the third qualifying round draw next week, with ties to be played the weekend of 1st October.