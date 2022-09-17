Richard McNeilly with Neil Cox
A Lichfield business has appointed a new chairman.

Neil Cox will join Dains Accountants after a career in the private equity sector supporting companies in areas such commercial insurance, veterinary services and regulatory compliance.

Richard McNeilly, CEO of Dains, said:

“We are delighted to have Neil on board. His experience in buy and build in particular is first class.

“We share an appetite for growing the Dains business through a series of quality acquisitions, which are highly integrated and enjoy delivering brilliant service to clients.”

Neil added:

“Dains has a clear strategy and has already made two highly complementary acquisitions, while also delivering strong organic growth.

“Our market presence is growing, and we have a compelling proposition. We are building a strong team and I look forward to working with them in the coming years.”

