Lichfield City saw their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions halted as they failed to overcome opponents from three leagues above them in the FA Cup.

A sizeable crowd were in attendance at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium in the hope of seeing Ivor Green’s men produce an upset against National League North side Boston United.

But two first half goals gave City a mountain to climb and they were unable to scale it in the second period, conceding two more and being reduced to ten men.

The visitors had the better of the early exchanges with James Beeson forced to save a Zak Mills strike and Joe Leesley sending a free kick narrowly over.

With a quarter of an hour on the clock the breakthrough came as Jake Wright was sent tumbling by Beeson and Scott Pollock stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

City saw their task get twice as hard five minutes before half time when Wright headed home a cross from close range.

Lichfield were aiming to get a foothold in the game early in the second half when Luke Childs forcing Sam Long into a good save.

But the visitors were looking threatening once more and Beeson was forced to keep out a header at the other end.

Any hopes of a famous comeback were dashed just after the hour mark when Wright headed home to make it 3-0 to Boston.

To Lichfield’s credit they continued to push forward when they had the opportunity and Long saved well with his legs to deny Kyren Rico Hamilton, while Ethan Muckley also saw a shot go over the top.

But Boston made City pay for giving the ball away as Will Atkinson found the top corner to net his side’s fourth of the afternoon.

A red card when Lewi Burnside collected his second yellow of the game eight minutes from time added to Lichfield’s woes.

City held firm though for the remainder of the game as Jordan Crawford was prevented from adding his side’s fifth by a smart save from Beeson.