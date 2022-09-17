People are being invited to try walking rugby in Burntwood.
Freedom Leisure has partnered with Burntwood RUFC to host the sessions, which start on 6th October.
A spokesperson said:
“Each session will look at the fundamentals of rugby – passing, defending, team work and gameplay on an informal basis.”
The sessions will launch at 6pm at Burntwood Leisure Centre on 6th October.
For more details, email hclichfield@freedom-leisure.co.uk.
Our volunteers moderated 1151 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.