People are being invited to try walking rugby in Burntwood.

Freedom Leisure has partnered with Burntwood RUFC to host the sessions, which start on 6th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Each session will look at the fundamentals of rugby – passing, defending, team work and gameplay on an informal basis.”

The sessions will launch at 6pm at Burntwood Leisure Centre on 6th October.

For more details, email hclichfield@freedom-leisure.co.uk.