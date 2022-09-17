A varied programme of music will be on offer when a group perform in Whittington.

The 35-strong Tamworth Wind Band will perform their tenth anniversary concert at St Giles Church on 24th September.

A spokesperson said:

“The programme will be wide-ranging to suit all tastes, and will include music from Jurassic Park by John Williams and Africa by Toto.” Tamworth Wind Band spokesperson

Tickets for the 7.30pmn concert are £10 and include a glass of wine or a soft drink. They can be booked at Whittington Newsagents or by calling 07870 100005.