A new novel set in Lichfield has been published.

The Secret Magpie has been authored by local writer Gary J Mack.

The book is the first in a trilogy featuring characters DCI Harry Morton and DI Maisie Price and sees them seek to find a killer loose in the city.

Father-of-three Gary said:

“Readers have likened The Secret Magpie to a cross between Silent Witness and modern shows like American Horror Story.” Gary J Mack

Although The Secret Magpie is the first published novel by the local government and NHS worker, he has already seen work in print.

“Impossible Fruit, my first collection of short stories, sold internationally. “I’m an avid fan of 1970s and 1980s science fiction, horror and fantasy, and I’ve had Doctor Who and Blake’s 7 stories published in various anthologies. “I also plan to release gothic horror novel The Ghostly Menagerie in December and The Raven’s Message – the sequel to The Secret Magpie – next summer.” Gary J Mack

The Secret Magpie is available to order on Amazon.