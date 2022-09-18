The leader of Staffordshire County Council has spoken of his pride at the way local people have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Events will continue over the weekend ahead of the state funeral tomorrow (19th September).
Lichfield Cathedral and Chasetown Memorial Park will host vigils this evening.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said locals were continuing to want to mark the death of the monarch.
“Across the county there will be various community events or services where people can take part in Sunday’s minute silence to remember Her Majesty.
“Businesses, services and schools will be closed either for the full day or part of the day on Monday to enable as many people as possible to watch Her Majesty’s funeral.
“I have taken great pride in witnessing how the people of Staffordshire have remembered and reflected on her life since we heard the news last Thursday.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Our volunteers moderated 1174 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.