Groups in Lichfield wanting to help their members stay active are being offered the chance to enjoy a free taster session.

Love to Move is a chair-based movement programme which benefits older people and those with mobility issues.

A spokesperson for Home Instead Tamworth and Lichfield, which is offering the session, said:

“Love to Move helps by improving cognitive function, co-ordination, core strength and the ability to carry out activities of daily living more independently.” Home Instead Tamworth and Lichfield spokesperson

For more details on booking a free 30 minute taster sessions, call Karen Wilkinson on 01543 625002 or email karen.wilkinson@Tamworth.homeinstead.co.uk.