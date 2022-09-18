People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded that some health services will be shut due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

GP practices, dentists, optometrists and some pharmacies will be closed on the Bank Holiday tomorrow (19th September).

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board said the move was to “allow staff to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen during her funeral”.

A spokesperson said:

“Anyone who needs urgent medical help tomorrow should use NHS 111 online or call 111. They will help direct you to the most appropriate service, which could be a treatment centre, pharmacy, or an out-of-hours GP appointment. “A number of local pharmacies will be open. As qualified healthcare professionals, they can offer clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. “If symptoms suggest it’s something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure you get the help you need.” Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board spokesperson

Find which pharmacy is open by using the Find a Pharmacy feature on the NHS website.