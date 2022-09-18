Lichfield picked up their first win of the season as they overcame Kenilworth at Cooke Fields.

The Myrtle Greens produced a much improved collective performance as they won the tries battle five to four and, significantly, Dave Lote contributed 14 points with the boot from four conversions and two penalties, while Morgan managed one from four for Kenilworth.

Once again, Lichfield had to manage six changes to the starting pack, plus new recruit Fraser Goatcher on the forwards bench. However, there was experience entering the fray this time and they gelled reasonably quickly with useful – and some significant – contributions from all 18 squad members.

The hosts had the better of the opening quarter and Matt Cowley eventually opened the scoring on 16 minutes with a simple line out peel.

This did spur Kenilworth into a response and Morgan, a speedy right wing who saw very little ball, exploited a poor kick and chase by Lichfield and went clean through to within five metres of the try line and Hannam was on hand to finish it off.

Lote immediately added a penalty and then Jack Hurst, contributing well at six, won a Kenilworth line out and he set up Cal Turner for a splendid 40 metre run to the left corner. Lote added a second conversion.

The visitors were not finished for the half though and they cleverly worked full back Peppitt over out wide.

Any thoughts that Lichfield would go into the break 20-10 up and then see the lack of game time for a number of players hinder their progress in the second period were dashed when Goatcher shrugged off tackles close in to get a debut try, before then running strongly in midfield to offload for Cowley to go over. Lote’s conversions took the lead to 34-10.

The visitors did respond soon after when Peppitt squeezed over in the left corner, but they could not mount any fightback on the back of a squeaking line out and a lack of decent drives by the forwards. However, they did mount an attack from a catch and drive and eventually Kavanagh proved unstoppable from a surging run.

Lichfield settled any nerves as they bounced back with Sam Benson slipped down the blind side of a scrum to put Kai Lucas-Dumolo over.

The success on the pitch was matched off it as the Ladies’ Day saw funds raised for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Next week sees Lichfield welcome Syston – a side unbeaten so far this campaign.