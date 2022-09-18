Organisers of the Lichfield Pride have confirmed the event will return in 2023.

The inaugural festival took place in July and was based at the Duke of York pub.

Other venues and organisations across the city also showed their support by hosting events and displays.

A spokesperson said:

“We are very excited to announce Lichfield Pride will be back in 2023. “We’ve had our first committee meeting and we have so much going on we can’t wait to tell everyone about.” Lichfield Pride spokesperson

No date has been confirmed but more details are expected to be released in the coming months.