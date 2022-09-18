Songs and anecdotes will feature in a new light-hearted show at the Lichfield Garrick about growing older.

Terence Blacker will bring The Shock of the Old to the city theatre on 7th October.

A spokesperson said:

“In his funny and perceptive new show, Terence faces up to the joys and pains of the passing years with songs, quotes, and anecdotes. “It’s as if Victor Meldrew met Tom Lehrer for a none-too-serious debate about the meaning of life. “The result is a spirit-lifting and timely celebration of the art of not taking the ageing process lying down – about being, in the words of one of Terence’s songs, ‘not quite done’. “Does The Shock of the Old finally reveal the great secret of the coming of age? Possibly not, but Terence Blacker shares a world of fun, warmth and wisdom looking for it. “ Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.