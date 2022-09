Jason Bennett took the honours in the Four Oaks Financial Services Lichfield Half Marathon.

The Birchfield Harrier took the title in a time of 1:10:56 ahead of Ben Plummer (1:12:10) and Daniel Floyd 1:14:36.

The female race was won by Olivia Harris of Royal Sutton AC in a time of 1:25:53. Second place went to Kelly Butler (1:30:01) while Charlotte Beddow was third (1:34:00).