Burntwood left it late to secure a share of the spoils as their clash at Veseyans ended 19-19.

It was an entertaining contest which the visitors dominated territorially in the first half but which swung both ways after the break.

Josh Canning’s men made a bright start with backs and forwards seeing the ball to keep the hosts in their own half for much of the opening half hour. However, they didn’t trouble the scorers due to infringements and handling errors.

The closest Burntwood came, firstly, when a chip and chase by Sion Edwards from his own ten metre line only for the last defender to beat him to the touch down, and secondly, when Luke Rookyard was stopped just short of the line after a sustained attack.

So it was ironic that when Veseyans had their first scoring opportunity they took it after 32 minutes. The hosts opted for a scrum at a penalty award and dived over from close range near the posts for a converted try.

Undeterred, Burntwood hit back with good approach play from centres Billy Fisher and Kian Carter which allowed full back Brett Taylor to cross near the bottom corner. He couldn’t convert his own try so his side trailed 7-5 at the break.

Veseyans made a quick start to the second period to pin the visitors close to their own line. It didn’t look good for Burntwood when they lost debutant Jonah Farish to a yellow card and then flanker Charles Michael was forced off with injury – Darren Parry coming on to replace him and the pack having to re-shuffle.

Just five minutes after the break Veseyans opted for a scrum and went round the corner for another try by the posts to make it 14-5.

A hectic spell of play followed with Taylor not only making a good tackle but also winning the ball and countering to set Fisher away, but his pass to Edwards was intercepted which almost led to the hosts’ third try.

The end to end play continued with James Kennedy and Taylor both featuring in Burntwood’s best attacks, while Rookyard was prominent in defence.

The hosts’ fortunes changed around the hour mark though. They lost a player to a yellow card and then another pacy run by Taylor not only led to a scrum five for Burntwood, but a second home player going to the sin bin. From the tapped penalty Fisher was tackled close to the line but he managed to stretch over to score wide right. Taylor landed an excellent conversion for 14-12.

Then the visitors lost Ben Holt to an injury which saw Ed Smith come on as replacement and Carter move to outside half.

Veseyans seemed to have sealed the points with ten minutes to go. They had already gone close twice before tapping a penalty to squeeze over in the bottom corner. Crucially, the conversion was missed.

Back came Burntwood prompted by Carter’s penalty kick towards the left corner to give them good field position. Veseyans infringed and Rookyard almost broke through prior to the ball finding Fisher who went over for his second try. Taylor’s fine conversion levelled the scores.

The hosts had one last chance to clinch all four points with a penalty goal attempt from near halfway, but the ball struck an upright. Carter cleared the ball back into opposition territory and the hosts settled for the draw by kicking the ball out of play to end the game.

Burntwood’s second XV won their opening game of the season 17-15 against Willenhall seconds at The Sportsway.

They built a 17 point lead, but with both sides fielding a multitude of replacements Willenhall got back into the contest. However, Craig Seedhouse’s squad held on for the win. Mackenzie Johnson was the stand out player for Burntwood.

This Saturday Burntwood make the long trip to Clee Hill for the fourth round of league fixtures. The seconds fixture is to be confirmed.