A Lichfield business is hoping a podcast will help other employers support their teams through challenging times.

Hosted by Anthony Sutton, director of Cream, It’s the people, stupid! features experts and professionals and have covered topics including getting active at work, kindness in the office and succeeding at hybrid working.

The most recent episode – Hard Times – features Sarah Longlands, chief executive of the Centre for Local Economic Strategy.

She discusses their innovative approach to tackling the cost of living crisis with their employees and shares some invaluable ways businesses as a collective can tackle the societal challenges we face.

The episode also sees HR consultant Katy Foster share ideas on how employers can make a difference in a way that is relevant, affordable and achievable.

Host Anthony said:

“I decided to launch the podcast as I wanted to create something that considers the importance of people in any business. “The aim is to consider new topics that don’t receive as much coverage but are still critically important, such as the importance of physical health, as well as considering different slants on more commonplace topics like why leadership can feel like a lonely place. “The range of topics and guests have been chosen to represent all areas of HR and acknowledge that is far more to people management than simply hiring and firing.” Anthony Sutton, Cream HR

The podcast on platforms including Spotify, Apple podcasts, Google podcast, overcast.fm and Amazon.

For more details visit itsthepeoplestupid.uk.