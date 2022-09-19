An acclaimed pop star, well-known songs and a sold out audience meant a memorable night was in order when Nick Heyward played the Lichfield Guildhall.

Accompanying the Haircut 100 frontman were lead guitarist Adam Philips and talented keyboard player and soundscape creator Andrew Clarke.

The hits all featured, but there was also time for album tracks and space for describing the writing and creation of the songs, as well as performing numbers that were yet to be committed to tape, such as Would There Be Echoes – which showed a certain debt to The Who – and The Mudlark with echoes of The Kinks evident.

Although he is best known for his work as a pop-songwriter, many of Nick’s songs owed something of their construction to light jazz, with the soul of concert opener Take That Situation being a perfect example.

The singles, such as Atlantic Monday, hid a deep message behind a catchy pop sheen, and the first set closer, Love Plus One, was very well received by the audience who joined in with the chorus.

However, the trio saved the best known songs for last, with the funk tones of Favourite Shirt ending the concert, before the inevitable encore of the song that featured on the radio throughout the early 1980s – Fantastic Day.