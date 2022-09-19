Ruby Bridge
Ruby Bridge

Ruby Bridge make their return to a Lichfield pub this week.

The four-piece party band are at The Feathers Inn on Friday (23rd September).

Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.

Leave a comment

Our volunteers moderated 1174 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.

Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy before posting.

Your email address will not be published.