Lichfield Cathedral was illuminated as part of a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Three strobes of light rose above the building last night (18th September) as people gathered for the national minute’s silence.
The Light of Hope display was the creation of local artist Peter Walker.
It was part of a vigil outside the west front of the cathedral, which also saw candles lit and a bell rung 96 times in remembrance of the late monarch.
