Chasetown will face a trip to St Ives Town in the next stage of the FA Cup.

The Scholars booked their placed in the third qualifying round as they came from behind to beat higher league opponents in the shape of AFC Telford United.

They’ll need to repeat their FA Cup upset trick when they travel to Cambridgeshire on 1st October.

St Ives play their football a level above Chasetown and currently sit fifth in a table that includes the likes of Tamworth and Hednesford Town, having lost just one of their seven league games so far this season.