Audiences in Lichfield are being promised laughs when the Alter Comedy Club returns to the city.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Eleri Morgan, Sarah Johnson and Aaron Simmonds for the evening of comedy on 28th September.

Richard Pointon, from The Alter Comedy Club, said:

“We are back up to brighten up your autumn evenings and with this line-up, quality comedy is guaranteed.” Richard Pointon

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.