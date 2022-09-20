Community organisations and venues across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to come forward as warm locations people can visit as the cost of heating homes rises.
The plea has come from Lichfield District Council’s leader Cllr Doug Pullen.
Despite the increase in energy bills being capped by the Government, bills will continue to go up when the amended cap comes into force on 1st October.
Cllr Pullen said the council would be opening up some of its own buildings so people could stay warm and turn the heating down at home – and he added that he hoped others would follow suit.
“We know that there are many people who will struggle to keep up with the rising costs of energy this winter, so are leading the call to make warm spaces available across the district for those who may need to turn the thermostat down, or even off, at home.
“We know there are around 12% of households within the district who are already in fuel poverty, rising to 26% in some areas – and the energy crisis is exacerbating this issue.
“Lichfield District Council will be making community space available in our own buildings, and I hope that other organisations can follow suit in not only making the physical building available, but allowing activities to be promoted within them too.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Community organisations with space available, or who can provide activities free of charge in a community warm space this winter, should contact Lichfield District Council.
We are all coming to your house Mr Pullen as it is your governments causing the problem. Thank you for inviting us
But huge energy bills are the “price we have to pay for security” – as the Prime Minister has said today. So we should be grateful, in other words.
She probably feels the same about food banks, school uniform banks and any other service provided by volunteers and charities that have now become essential front line services for so many people.
Jesus – is this what it’s come to?! This Gov has monumentally failed to protect its citizens – the first and most important duty of government. We now have “warm spaces” AND food banks.
We desperately need a change of direction, whether that’s Lib Dem or Labour. The current government has lost its mandate for office….its failing in pretty much every aspect of our society and, I for one, am sick of hearing millionaire Michael Fabricant (whose rent and energy we pay for) defending it – day in day out.
