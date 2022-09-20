Oh, yes it is – the full Lichfield Garrick pantomime cast has been confirmed.

The city theatre will host Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 25th November to 31st December.

Sam Rabone will return for the seventh year running as he stars as Nurse Nellie, as well as directing the annual pinto for the fifth time.

He said:

“This is the first time I’m doing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Garrick, so we are all in for a treat. “We have such a good cast it was great to meet them all this week, and what a magnificent seven we have too. “From a handsome Prince to an evil queen, this panto has it all. “With all new jokes this year – and some old ones we should probably know better than to use again – I can’t wait to hear the first few bars of Bring Me Sunshine and bring you the fairest panto of them all”.” Sam Rabone

Joining Sam are two more familiar faces in Maria Conneely and George Akid, who have both previously starred in panto at the Garrick, along with Daniel Breakwell and Lindsay Bennett-Thompson.

The seven dwarfs will be played by Brian Wheeler, Dean Whatton, Liam Roche, George Coppen, Jack Hilton, Isaac Napoli and Geoffrey Sargison.

Matt Clay, interim executive manager of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“We’ve faced many challenges this year, so we’re delighted to be bringing our annual festive treat back in full force. “We have a wealth of talent amongst our cast and crew, and everyone here at the venue is very excited for a Christmas season full of magic, entertainment, and laughter.” Matt Clay

Tickets are available from the box office on 01543 412121 or by visiting www.lichfieldgarrick.com.