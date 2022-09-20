Lichfield City will return to league action with a midweek trip to AFC Wulfrunians.

Ivor Green’s men saw their FA Cup run ended by Boston United at the weekend, but they will be keen to ensure their unbeaten start to their Midland Football League Premier Division campaign continues.

City are currently sitting fifth in the table with ten points from their opening four games.

Kick off at second placed Wulfrunians tonight (20th September) is at 7.45pm.