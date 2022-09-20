Police have confirmed a woman was arrested as protests continued at a Shenstone factory over the weekend.

Officers were called to UAV Engines on Lynn Lane at 5.45pm on Sunday (18th September).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A 32-year-old woman, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. “She has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The Palestine Action group confirmed the incident was part of a series of protests taking place at the factory over claims engines manufactured in Shenstone are used in Elbit Systems drones used by the Israeli military.

A spokesperson for for the organisation said red paint was sprayed over the walls at the site – and insisted action would continue.