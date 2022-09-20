Adults in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to boost their numeracy skills by taking part in a programme launching in Staffordshire next month.

The Multiply scheme is being funded by £4.2million from the Government to help roll out the initiative across the region.

It will run over three years and is aimed at helping people boost their job prospects and improve their day-to-day lives.

Multiply will be accessed via digital platform with local in-person courses also running.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“The Multiply programme nationally is aimed at approximately 17 million adults – or half of the working age population – who do not have strong numeracy skills. It will support those adults to develop numeracy skills for the future. “Improving numeracy skills can help in everyday life, whether at work, managing household finances or helping children with their homework. It can also help career prospects, whatever your line of work. “Many people are not confident about their numeracy skills including some in top professions. That is why we’d encourage anyone who feels like they could improve to find out more about our Multiply programme. “The county council secured £4.2million to deliver targeted, easy to access and straightforward courses to enable more adults to achieve maths qualifications, improve employment chances and increase numeracy across Staffordshire’s population.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The programme launch is set to be approved by the county council’s cabinet tomorrow (21st September).