A shirt auction has helped Lichfield RUFC raise more than £5,000 for charity.

The event was part of the Ladies’ Day celebration ahead of the first XV’s win against Kenilworth.

A specially-designed strip worn for the match was auctioned off afterwards as part of efforts to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A spokesperson said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended and donated, and to all the volunteers that made the day possible.”

Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

