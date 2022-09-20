A shirt auction has helped Lichfield RUFC raise more than £5,000 for charity.
The event was part of the Ladies’ Day celebration ahead of the first XV’s win against Kenilworth.
A specially-designed strip worn for the match was auctioned off afterwards as part of efforts to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
A spokesperson said:
“Thank you to everyone who attended and donated, and to all the volunteers that made the day possible.”Lichfield RUFC spokesperson
Our volunteers moderated 1169 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.