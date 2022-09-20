Residents in Streethay are being warned of potential noise disruption due to overnight railway works.

HS2 will be carrying out overnight activities on the West Coast Main Line in Lichfield between October and February.

Piling works, track re-alignment and survey work will be taking place from:

12.15am 2nd October until 6.15am 2nd October

12.15am 9th October until 9am 9th October

10.40pm 15th October until 5.25am 17th October

12am 22nd October until 8am 24th October

11pm 5th November until 5am 7th November

11pm 12th November until 5am 14th November

11pm 19 November until 5am 21st November

10pm 26th November until 5.25am 28th November

10.40pm 3rd December until 9am 4th December

10.40pm 7th January until 9am 8th January

10.40pm 28th January until 9am 29th January

10.40pm 25th February until 9am 26th February

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: