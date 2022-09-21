Patients at a Whittington hospice have been given the chance to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by two councillors.

Cllr David Leytham and Cllr Harry Warburton delivered pages from the book of condolence on behalf of Lichfield Cathedral to St Giles Hospice.

It meant those unable to make the journey to the cathedral were able to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Cllr Leytham said

“We wanted to ensure that as many people as possible were provided with the opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Quee – it was important to us that we shared pages from the book of condolences with patients at St Giles Hospice. “The loss has been deeply felt by residents across Staffordshire and many people have found comfort in leaving their personal tributes in the books.” Cllr David Leytham, Lichfield District Council

Malcolm Fisher, 68, was among those who took the opportunity to leave a message in the book, which will be stored in the Staffordshire Archives.

“I feel really honoured that I’ve now had the opportunity to sign the book of condolences and pay my respects. “I never thought I’d get this opportunity – I’m a bit overwhelmed to tell you the truth. “I’m now part of a piece of history and I’m looking forward to telling my family about what I’ve done. I feel very privileged.” Malcolm Fisher

Senior Nurses Kelly Stephens and Ruth Abell also took the opportunity to share their tributes.

Kelly, who has worked at St Giles for eight years, said: