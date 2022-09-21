Lichfield Cathedral will welcome musical group G4 for a festive concert.

The quartet will be in the city on 24th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Expect to hear timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas, as well as delightful medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit, all delivered exquisitely in some of the UK’s most iconic historical venues.”

Tickets for the G4 Christmas show are available online.