A new lifesaving vehicle has been launched by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in Staffordshire.

A new critical care car service has been introduced after a £60,000 donation from the HELP Appeal.

Ian Jones, clinical operations director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said the vehicle would help support the work of the helicopter medics.

“We will always remain a helicopter-led, pre-hospital emergency care service, but our critical care cars enhance our ability to save lives. “The car enables our highly-trained critical care paramedics to offer early advanced medical intervention to patients in Staffordshire with serious medical emergencies and those who have suffered trauma. “The critical care paramedic on-board the car will support the vitally important work of the staff within the NHS ambulance service. “We have invested in the advanced training of our critical care paramedics at masters degree level to increase their effectiveness. In addition, the cars are equipped with the same advanced medical equipment and drugs as our helicopters, so we can bring parts of the emergency department to the patient. “This improves survival rates and restores quality of life.” Ian Jones, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Robert Bertram, chief executive for the HELP Appeal, which provided a grant to fund the new car and its two sister critical care cars across the region, said: