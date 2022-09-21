Drivers in Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard after car registration plates in the town were cloned.
A resident reported earlier this month that they believed their black Kia Optima had been targeted.
Police say the cloned vehicle is believed to have been involved in a number of recent thefts.
Chief Inspector David Wain, of Staffordshire Police, said:
“Owners of keyless entry cars are reminded to ensure their vehicles are secured at all times.
“Consider using Faraday bags to store keys which can prevent remote cloning and consider using steering locks on vehicles.”Chief Inspector David Wain, Staffordshire Police
