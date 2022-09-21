A pensioner has been charged with drug offences after being stopped on the A38 in Alrewas.

Officers pulled over a red Peugeot 208 on at 1pm on (14th September).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A quantity of class A drugs discarded from the vehicle was discovered along with a quantity of cash. “An 81-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. David Graham Johnson, of Shrewsbury Road, Stretton, has since been charged with the offence. “He appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 16th September and has been remanded in police custody.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Johnson is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 14th October.