Plans for signage on a new coffee shop in Lichfield have been approved.

Cafe Fortune Limited will trade as Starbucks in the former Flying Tiger unit in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The original proposal had included an illuminated roundel displaying the chain’s logo in a first floor window, but objections had been raised by Lichfield District Council’s conservation team, leading to a revised plan for illuminated lettering above the shop doorway only.

A Cafe Fortune planning statement said:

“We intend to enhance the appearance of the building to bring the store in line with the current Starbucks specifications.” Planning statement

The revised plans have been approved by planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council. Full details are available online.