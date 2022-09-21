An injury time penalty save by James Beeson was enough to earn all three points for Lichfield City at AFC Wulfrunians.

The action-packed encounter saw the visitors make the perfect start with Luke Childs and Luke Keen finding the net within 12 minutes.

Brad Sharman pulled one back for the hosts two minutes before half-time, but Childs again struck prior to the interval to restore City’s two goal advantage.

Aaron Bishop set up a grandstand finish to make it 3-2 late on – and it looked as if Wulfrunians would secure a last gasp point when a penalty was awarded in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

But Beeson dived low to his right to push away Bishop’s spot kick and secure a hard-earned victory.

Lichfield’s unbeaten start to the season may have ended in the FA Cup at the weekend, but they remain without a mark in the loss column of the Midland Football League Premier Division table – and they didn’t take long to show they intended it to remain that way as Lewi Burnside’s cross was headed home by Childs after just two minutes.

Things got even better ten minutes later when Kyren Rico Hamilton darted into the box and crossed for Keen to net off the inside of the post.

Keen almost added a second when he fired wide after being found by Kyle Patterson.

Wulfrunians had a penalty shout waved away after an in-swinging free kick was collected at the second attempt by Beeson.

The City goalkeeper then saved with his legs to keep City’s two-goal advantage intact.

But Wulfrunians got back into the game two minutes before half time when a cross was rifled home by Sharman.

Lichfield would go into the half-time break in front though as a long Jamie Elkes free-kick was punched out to Childs on the edge of the box and he lifted a shot over the defenders to make it 3-1.

The first half action wasn’t over yet though as Beeson was forced to turn away a shot in the dying moments.

The second period saw Beeson again called into action as a fierce drive was saved low to his left.

A game of drama then took another twist with the referee being forced off with an injury and his assistant taking on duties in the middle.

Wulfrunians continued to push forward and Lichfield were relieved to see a scramble in the box end with the award of a goal kick.

Hamilton went close to extending City’s lead when he fired over after jinking past two players.

But the home side gave themselves a hope of securing something from the game when Bishop’s 40-yard strike dropped over Beeson and into the net on 83 minutes to make it 3-2.

Wulfrunians sensed a point might be on offer as a header went wide of the post, while another attack saw the post come to Lichfield’s rescue.

Sam Walton then cleared off the line as City’s goal led a charmed life with the home side pushing for a leveller.

They appeared to get their chance deep into stoppage time when a penalty was awarded – but Beeson was the hero as Lichfield’s bright start to the season continued.