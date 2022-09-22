The first acts have been confirmed for a festival near Lichfield next summer.

Boy band Blue have been confirmed as headliners for the Back 2 Festival at Catton Park.

The event takes place from 30th June to 3rd July 2023 and will also feature the likes of 911, Goldie Looking Chain, A1, Phatts and Small, Cascada and Basshunter.

A spokesperson added:

“Beyond the music, there will be plenty of entertainment for everyone to enjoy – from the retro gaming tent by Kapow bringing you the best arcade and video games, to Al Snow Wrestling who will be performing shows across the weekend in the main arena.”

Tickets are available from www.back2festivals.co.uk/tickets.