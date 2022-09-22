Calls have been made for a crackdown on advertisements popping up on street furniture across Lichfield.

MP Michael Fabricant said the issue had been raised by a constituent who highlighted an increase in the number of businesses putting up signs on lamp posts, railings and bridges in the area.

In a letter to the Conservative MP, the local resident said the problem had been getting worse with more and more companies using street furniture for posters and signs advertising their wares.

Mr Fabricant said he had contacted Lichfield District Council to see what could be done to tackle the issue – but he said more action was needed to deter those doing it.

“Removing these adverts is not enough. “There needs to be enforcement and fines for businesses who deliberately fly post on public property such as lamp posts and traffic railings despoiling the district and potentially distracting motorists. “Other councils do this – I hope Lichfield will do this more vigorously too.” Michael Fabricant

The unnamed resident who contacted Mr Fabricant said they situation had been getting worse in recent weeks and months.