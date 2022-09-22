A course helping people to learn the Ukrainian language is launching in Lichfield.

The sessions are being offered by South Staffordshire College.

A spokesperson said:

“The course will help you to start learning Ukrainian in easy and convenient way. “You will learn how to read in Ukrainian and understand spoken language, learn basic grammar, vocabulary, and useful phrases.” South Staffordshire College spokesperson

Lichfield and Burntwood are currently home to around 130 Ukrainian refugees.

“This course will be beneficial for UK hosts of Ukrainian refugees who would like to learn the language.” South Staffordshire College spokesperson

The ten week course starts at the Lichfield campus on 3rd October and costs £50.

For more details visit the South Staffordshire College website.