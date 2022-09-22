An open evening for prospective pupils is taking place at a Lichfield secondary school.

King Edward VI School will welcome those hoping to become students in Year 7 from September 2023.

The event takes place on 28th September, with three sessions taking place at 5.30pm, 6.15pm and 7pm.

A spokesperson said:

“Visitors will be able to walk around key areas of the school site, meet departments and talk to current students and staff. “There will also be a presentation from the headteacher, key staff and students.” King Edward VI School spokesperson

Parents can book slots online.