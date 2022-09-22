An appearance by Pam Ayres in Lichfield has been postponed.

The Lichfield Garrick said the show, which had been due to take place on 25th September, would now take place next year.

“We are sorry to announce that Pam Ayres Live has been cancelled.

“It will instead take place on 5th March 2023.

“All ticket holders have been emailed or will receive a call from the box office. They will be asked if they want to move the ticket to the new date, receive a refund or donate their ticket price.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson