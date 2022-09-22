Plans to divert a public footpath through Burntwood will be discussed by councillors at a meeting next week.

The existing route goes across a new housing development off the A5195.

The revised path would run parallel to Oakley Road before cutting back along an existing link to Ruston Road and Gough Lane.

A report to Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee said the new route of Public Footpath No 0.333 was required as a result of the construction of the new properties.

“The application seeks to resolve issues arising from the developer of the housing estate failing to secure a public path diversion order prior to development taking place. “While orders have previously been made in respect of this site, each one has failed on technical grounds and/or because the proposed new paths could not be made available following the completion of the development. “The proposals are considered to be in the interests of the owners of the various properties that the existing footpath runs through because it will remove the path altogether form their property. “The proposed alternative route has acceptable surfacing and will be a highway maintainable at public expense by Staffordshire County Council, who have been actively involved in seeking the progression of this matter. “The proposed new path is not considered to be substantially less convenient than the existing footpath as it has superior surfaces and widths throughout its length.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee

The meeting of the regulatory and licensing committee will take place on 28th September.