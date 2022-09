Chasetown will be looking to continue their knockout competition form in the FA Trophy this weekend.

The Scholars will make the short trip to Boldmere St Michaels tomorrow (24th September).

Mark Swann’s men go into the game on a high after seeing off Telford United in the FA Cup last weekend.

Kick-off at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults and £5 concessions.