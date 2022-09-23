The leader of Staffordshire County Council says he is “concerned” about the funding of health and social care after tax changes were unveiled by the new Chancellor.

Kwasi Kwarteng made his statement on future financial plans – which included scrapping the levy which only came into effect in April – earlier today (23rd September).

The new Chancellor said the changes would not mean a reduction in funding for the NHS and social care services.

“We introduced a bill that means the Health and Social Care Levy will not begin next year, it will be cancelled. “The increase in employer national insurance contributions and dividends tax, will be cancelled. The interim increase in the national insurance rate, brought in for this tax year, will be cancelled and this cut will take effect from the earliest possible moment – 6th November. “I can confirm, the additional funding for the NHS and social care services will be maintained at the same level.” Kwasi Kwarteng

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said he gave a “cautious welcome” to the proposals – but added that he remained concerned about the funding of social care.

“While any measures to support residents and help grow the economy such as tax cuts and energy price capping are welcome, we know that these are still very difficult times for many people. “We are also concerned about how the new Government social care reforms will be funded now the NHS health and social care levy plans have been scrapped.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

In the mini-budget, Mr Kwarteng also unveiled plans for new investment zones – which include early discussions with Staffordshire.

Cllr White added: