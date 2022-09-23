Lichfield City turn their attentions to the FA Vase this weekend when they make the trip to Worcester City.

The two Midland Football League Premier Division sides have endured very different starts to their campaign so far.

Ivor Green’s side remain unbeaten in the league, collecting 13 points from their opening five league games including a midweek win over AFC Wulfrunians, but their hosts in the FA Vase find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the table with four points from eight league games.

A 4-0 win over Bewdley Town in August set up Lichfield’s place in the tie tomorrow (24th September).

Kick-off at the County Sports Ground in Worcester is at 3pm.