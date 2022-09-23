A Lichfield hairdressing salon is celebrating after clocking up 30 years in the city.

The KH Hair outlet opened on Market Street in September 1992 and currently employs a team of ten people, including original apprentice Donna Gardner who has worked alongside directors James Hill and Giles Fry since the beginning.

The KH Hair Group was founded by Keith Hall in 1920, going from humble beginnings in a Long Eaton corner shop to the current 21 salons and a barber’s shop.

The group’s managing director Darren Messias said:

“We are all delighted that James, Giles and the team at our Lichfield salon are celebrating 30 successful years. “To be in business for this length of time takes a tremendous amount of hard work and determination, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the teams past and present and, of course, all our wonderful loyal clients for their support over the past three decades.” Darren Messias, KH Hair Group

James added: